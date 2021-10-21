$3.58 Billion in Sales Expected for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) to announce sales of $3.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for Laboratory Co. of America’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.71 billion and the lowest is $3.46 billion. Laboratory Co. of America posted sales of $3.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Laboratory Co. of America will report full year sales of $15.26 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.96 billion to $16.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $14.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.69 billion to $14.81 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Laboratory Co. of America.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $273.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,246 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the third quarter worth $53,000. 88.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LH stock traded up $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $279.81. 595,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 662,144. The firm has a market cap of $26.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America has a 1 year low of $192.79 and a 1 year high of $309.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $293.88 and a 200 day moving average of $279.29.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

