Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Sells $4,404,439.95 in Stock

Aemetis, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMTX) EVP Andrew B. Foster sold 236,163 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.65, for a total transaction of $4,404,439.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Andrew B. Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 15th, Andrew B. Foster sold 8,548 shares of Aemetis stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total transaction of $120,355.84.

AMTX stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, hitting $19.85. The company had a trading volume of 575,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,838. Aemetis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.96 and a 12-month high of $27.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.85. The stock has a market cap of $629.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.63 and a beta of -0.16.

Aemetis (NASDAQ:AMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The specialty chemicals company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $54.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.85 million. Analysts anticipate that Aemetis, Inc. will post -1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Aemetis by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Aemetis by 2,069.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,592 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Aemetis in the 1st quarter valued at $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Aemetis from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aemetis in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aemetis in a report on Monday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.17.

About Aemetis

Aemetis, Inc is a renewable fuels and biochemical company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of technologies that replace traditional petroleum-based products. It operates through the North America and India geographical segments. The North America segment manages Keyes Plant in California, the cellulosic ethanol facility in Riverbank, the cluster of biogas digesters on dairies near Keyes, California, the Goodland Plant, Kansas and the research and development facility in Minnesota.

