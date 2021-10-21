Insider Selling: PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO Sells 15,000 Shares of Stock

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.51, for a total value of $1,012,650.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

David Spector also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PennyMac Financial Services alerts:

On Monday, August 9th, David Spector sold 15,000 shares of PennyMac Financial Services stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.34, for a total value of $1,025,100.00.

Shares of NYSE PFSI traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $67.53. The stock had a trading volume of 704,061 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,163. The business’s fifty day moving average is $64.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.20. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.67 and a twelve month high of $70.99.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.54). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 46.88%. The firm had revenue of $742.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $802.19 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 13th. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.82%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 4.2% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 5,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 3.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 7.6% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 11,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Barclays upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $89.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush upped their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $93.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PennyMac Financial Services presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.67.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

Recommended Story: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for PennyMac Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PennyMac Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.