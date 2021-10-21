StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Insider Michael I. Mccabe Sells 13,168 Shares

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) insider Michael I. Mccabe sold 13,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $570,832.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:STEP traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $43.24. 181,085 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 318,412. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.10 billion and a PE ratio of 13.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. StepStone Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.48 and a 12-month high of $49.72.

Get StepStone Group alerts:

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $136.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. StepStone Group’s payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STEP. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 17.9% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 20.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 18.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 378,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,344,000 after buying an additional 59,025 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 0.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 233,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 639 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in StepStone Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 62,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after buying an additional 948 shares during the period. 42.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About StepStone Group

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Receive News & Ratings for StepStone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StepStone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.