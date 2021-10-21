Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $26.250-$26.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $26.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $21.99 billion-$21.99 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.48 billion.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a buy rating and set a $220.17 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Whirlpool from $210.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Whirlpool from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $225.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Whirlpool presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $214.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHR traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $207.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,030,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,532. The firm has a market cap of $13.04 billion, a PE ratio of 6.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $214.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $224.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. Whirlpool has a twelve month low of $171.33 and a twelve month high of $257.68.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $6.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.00 by $0.64. Whirlpool had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 36.26%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. Whirlpool’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool will post 26.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 18th. This represents a $5.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is 30.19%.

In other news, VP Christopher S. Conley sold 455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.05, for a total transaction of $98,757.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $223,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Whirlpool stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 55,658 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.66% of Whirlpool worth $90,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

Whirlpool Corp. engages in manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The company’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

