Automata Network Price Hits $1.09 (ATA)

Automata Network (CURRENCY:ATA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. During the last seven days, Automata Network has traded up 10.4% against the dollar. One Automata Network coin can currently be bought for $1.09 or 0.00001743 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Automata Network has a total market capitalization of $187.63 million and $26.91 million worth of Automata Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Automata Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001750 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.03 or 0.00068847 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.84 or 0.00071749 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.92 or 0.00102269 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,408.88 or 0.99851670 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,047.38 or 0.06475649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00022749 BTC.

About Automata Network

Automata Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 172,252,000 coins. Automata Network’s official Twitter account is @automatanetwork

Automata Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Automata Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Automata Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Automata Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Automata Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Automata Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.