$2.79 EPS Expected for Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) will report $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Universal Health Services’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.94. Universal Health Services reported earnings of $2.88 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, October 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Universal Health Services will report full year earnings of $12.01 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.76 to $12.17. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $12.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.96 to $12.92. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Universal Health Services.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $3.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by $1.01. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UHS shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $168.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen started coverage on Universal Health Services in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 target price for the company. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.71.

UHS stock traded up $3.56 during trading on Thursday, reaching $137.35. 800,953 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,722. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.76. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $103.35 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20.

Universal Health Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, July 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the health services provider to buy up to 7.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.19%.

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Lawrence S. Gibbs sold 314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $50,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Services during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 161.2% during the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services during the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 558 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Health Services by 1,927.6% during the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 588 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.16% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

