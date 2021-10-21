Ellaism (ELLA) Price Reaches $0.0013 on Top Exchanges

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 89.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Ellaism coin can now be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. Ellaism has a total market cap of $59,360.32 and approximately $12.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,068.96 or 0.06510178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.93 or 0.00089493 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000268 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 75.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Coin Profile

Ellaism (CRYPTO:ELLA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. Ellaism’s official website is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Buying and Selling Ellaism

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ellaism should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

