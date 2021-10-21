$2.88 EPS Expected for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) will post $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Constellation Brands’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.75 and the highest estimate coming in at $3.11. Constellation Brands posted earnings of $3.09 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, January 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Constellation Brands will report full-year earnings of $10.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.80 to $10.27. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $11.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.34 to $12.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Constellation Brands.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 5th. The company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.40). Constellation Brands had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 14.99%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on STZ. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $257.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $266.00 to $254.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $242.00 to $234.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $257.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $258.25.

Constellation Brands stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $218.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,112,899. Constellation Brands has a 1 year low of $160.63 and a 1 year high of $244.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.66. The stock has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently 9.33%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.1% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 20,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 13,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the first quarter valued at $3,611,000. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new position in Constellation Brands in the second quarter valued at $2,302,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in Constellation Brands by 16,463.0% in the first quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 33,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 32,926 shares during the last quarter. 70.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc engages in the production, marketing, and distribution of beer, wine, and spirits. It operates through the following segments: Beer, Wine and Spirits, and Corporate Operations and Other, and Canopy. The Beer segment includes imported and craft beer brands. The Wine and Spirits segment sells wine brands across all categories-table wine, sparkling wine, and dessert wine-and across all price points.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Constellation Brands (STZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.