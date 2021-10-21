Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.16 Billion

Analysts expect Cushman & Wakefield plc (NYSE:CWK) to post $2.16 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Cushman & Wakefield’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.19 billion and the lowest is $2.14 billion. Cushman & Wakefield reported sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Cushman & Wakefield will report full year sales of $8.78 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.58 billion to $8.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.45 billion to $9.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cushman & Wakefield.

Get Cushman & Wakefield alerts:

Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.25. Cushman & Wakefield had a negative return on equity of 2.64% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $19.00 to $21.75 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Cushman & Wakefield from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cushman & Wakefield from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cushman & Wakefield from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.82.

CWK traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $18.26. 543,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,150. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.92. Cushman & Wakefield has a fifty-two week low of $10.78 and a fifty-two week high of $19.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a PE ratio of -130.43, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, major shareholder Drone Holding Gp I. Ltd Pagac sold 5,810,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total value of $106,040,566.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO W Brett White sold 1,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.84, for a total value of $32,593.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,035,746 shares of company stock valued at $110,178,806 in the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 3,507 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after buying an additional 3,949 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,436,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,135,000 after buying an additional 109,626 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 6,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its stake in Cushman & Wakefield by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 23,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile

Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas; Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA); and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cushman & Wakefield (CWK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.