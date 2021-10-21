Analysts Set H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target at C$18.82

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$18.82.

A number of research firms recently commented on HR.UN. Scotiabank increased their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TD Securities raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. National Bank Financial raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price target on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of HR.UN traded down C$0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$16.61. 473,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 689,761. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 7.76. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.88 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$16.00.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

