Brokerages Set MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Target Price at $100.20

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $100.33.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MSM shares. KeyCorp dropped their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $102.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 27th. TheStreet upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Stephens upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $115.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

NYSE MSM traded down $1.46 on Thursday, hitting $82.40. 475,236 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,593. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $82.76 and a 200 day moving average of $87.77. MSC Industrial Direct has a twelve month low of $65.74 and a twelve month high of $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.10 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The industrial products company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $831.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.64 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 22.06% and a net margin of 6.44%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will post 4.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,684,662 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $240,895,000 after purchasing an additional 222,996 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after purchasing an additional 97,482 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,212,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,343,000 after purchasing an additional 146,163 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 174.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,101,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $98,793,000 after purchasing an additional 700,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 878,614 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,836,000 after purchasing an additional 45,041 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking, and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

