Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Receives $119.00 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $119.38.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Chevron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $128.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CVX. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron during the first quarter worth $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 196.0% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 296 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Chevron during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in Chevron during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CVX traded down $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $111.74. 9,370,801 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,529,874. Chevron has a one year low of $65.16 and a one year high of $113.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.04. The company has a market cap of $216.10 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $37.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 3.01% and a return on equity of 3.89%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 169.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.59) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chevron will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.80%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently -2,680.00%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

