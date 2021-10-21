Apollo Currency (APL) Trading Up 38.8% Over Last 7 Days

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded down 16.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Apollo Currency has a total market cap of $90.09 million and $10.40 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Apollo Currency has traded up 38.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61.26 or 0.00098013 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00002860 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000609 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.40 or 0.00015041 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $249.64 or 0.00399415 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00034822 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000455 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00009156 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000504 BTC.

About Apollo Currency

Apollo Currency (CRYPTO:APL) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Apollo Currency directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Apollo Currency should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Apollo Currency using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

