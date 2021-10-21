Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $1.76

Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of 1.76 per share by the medical research company on Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%.

Amgen has increased its dividend payment by 39.1% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Amgen has a payout ratio of 43.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Amgen to earn $18.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.1%.

Get Amgen alerts:

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.67 on Thursday, reaching $208.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,915,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,606,890. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Amgen has a 12-month low of $200.47 and a 12-month high of $276.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $217.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $235.47.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Amgen stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,040,932 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,922 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 1.77% of Amgen worth $2,447,476,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 74.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Amgen from $251.00 to $235.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Amgen in a research note on Sunday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.58.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.