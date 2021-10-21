Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) Declares $0.08 Quarterly Dividend

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the industrial products company on Tuesday, January 4th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th.

Altra Industrial Motion has decreased its dividend payment by 53.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Altra Industrial Motion has a payout ratio of 9.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Altra Industrial Motion to earn $3.88 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.2%.

Altra Industrial Motion stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $57.00. 253,569 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 302,297. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.10. Altra Industrial Motion has a fifty-two week low of $39.26 and a fifty-two week high of $68.07. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Altra Industrial Motion (NASDAQ:AIMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. Altra Industrial Motion had a return on equity of 11.14% and a net margin of 8.07%. The business had revenue of $488.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Altra Industrial Motion will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AIMC shares. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $74.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut Altra Industrial Motion from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $61.80 price objective (down previously from $64.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.25 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Altra Industrial Motion in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.48.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Altra Industrial Motion stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Altra Industrial Motion Corp. (NASDAQ:AIMC) by 152.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 288,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,914 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.44% of Altra Industrial Motion worth $18,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Altra Industrial Motion Corp. engages in the designs, production, and marketing of electromechanical power transmission motion control. It operates through the Power Transmission Technologies; and Automation and Specialty segments. The Power Transmission Technologies segment focuses in the production of couplings, clutches, and brakes; electromagnetic clutches and brakes; and gears.

