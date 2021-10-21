Analysts Expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.54 Billion

Brokerages expect Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) to post $3.54 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Ameriprise Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.53 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.55 billion. Ameriprise Financial reported sales of $2.98 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 18.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial will report full year sales of $13.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $13.80 billion to $13.93 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $15.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.10 billion to $16.06 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Ameriprise Financial.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS.

AMP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $328.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.00.

In related news, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total value of $5,298,075.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,198,056.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total transaction of $2,976,479.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 165.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 9,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after buying an additional 5,645 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 19,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,761,000 after purchasing an additional 1,115 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC grew its position in Ameriprise Financial by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. 82.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $0.62 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $296.11. 336,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 604,870. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market cap of $33.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $270.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $258.48. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $155.33 and a 1 year high of $298.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

