Ethereum Gold (ETG) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $23.00

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded down 61.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One Ethereum Gold coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000012 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Gold has a total market capitalization of $151,184.44 and $23.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ethereum Gold has traded 68.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00045418 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.11 or 0.00099057 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $121.49 or 0.00193781 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Coin Profile

Ethereum Gold (CRYPTO:ETG) is a coin. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 coins. The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org

According to CryptoCompare, “EthereumGold is an Ethereum clone. It has a supply of 24,000,000 ETG tokens. “

Ethereum Gold Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

