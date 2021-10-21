REPO (REPO) Price Hits $0.25 on Exchanges

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 21st. One REPO coin can now be bought for $0.25 or 0.00000396 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. REPO has a total market cap of $5.61 million and $3.19 million worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, REPO has traded 40% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001595 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001751 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00068717 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.94 or 0.00071672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.13 or 0.00102281 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62,503.92 or 0.99692656 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4,045.43 or 0.06452386 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.32 or 0.00022836 BTC.

REPO Coin Profile

REPO’s genesis date was March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,573,354 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

REPO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the exchanges listed above.

