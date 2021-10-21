Zacks: Analysts Expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to Announce $0.84 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) to report $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lear’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.18) and the highest is $1.57. Lear reported earnings of $3.73 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lear will report full-year earnings of $9.67 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.78 to $11.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $16.31 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.50 to $19.10. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Lear.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The auto parts company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.02). Lear had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 3.73%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($4.14) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LEA. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Lear from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet raised Lear from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America downgraded Lear from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Evercore ISI raised Lear from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Benchmark lowered their price objective on Lear from $227.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.73.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEA. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 18.4% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 919 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the first quarter worth about $501,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 38.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 241,551 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $43,782,000 after acquiring an additional 67,527 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 3.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 725,391 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,311,000 after acquiring an additional 25,780 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 5.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 566,804 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $102,733,000 after acquiring an additional 30,172 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LEA traded down $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.79. The company had a trading volume of 308,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,484. Lear has a twelve month low of $119.29 and a twelve month high of $204.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.38 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $161.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st. This is an increase from Lear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Lear’s payout ratio is 37.52%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corp. engages in the design, manufacture and supply of automotive seat, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components, and software. It operates through the following segments: Seating and E-Systems. The Seating segment consists of the design, engineering, just-in-time assembly and delivery of complete seat systems, as well as the manufacture of all major seat components, including seat covers and surface materials such as leather and fabric, seat structures and mechanisms, seat foam and headrests.

