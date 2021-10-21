Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) Declares Dividend of €0.02

Blackstone Loan Financing Limited (LON:BGLF) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share on Friday, November 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

BGLF traded up GBX 0.01 ($0.00) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 0.81 ($0.01). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 680,498. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 0.79 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 0.78. Blackstone Loan Financing has a 12 month low of GBX 0.58 ($0.01) and a 12 month high of GBX 0.84 ($0.01). The stock has a market cap of £3.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.04. The company has a current ratio of 655.77, a quick ratio of 655.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

About Blackstone Loan Financing

Blackstone/GSO Loan Financing Limited is a closed-ended investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide Shareholders with stable and growing income returns, and to grow the capital value of the investment portfolio by exposure predominantly to floating rate senior secured loans directly and indirectly through collateralized loan obligation (CLO) securities and investments in Loan Warehouses.

