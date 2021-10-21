Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) Increases Dividend to GBX 52 Per Share

Renishaw plc (LON:RSW) announced a dividend on Thursday, October 21st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.68) per share on Monday, November 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 28th. This is an increase from Renishaw’s previous dividend of $14.00. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of LON RSW traded up GBX 515 ($6.73) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 5,155 ($67.35). 101,303 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,654. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.99. The company has a market cap of £3.75 billion and a PE ratio of 82.74. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 5,093.76 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 5,419.41. Renishaw has a 12 month low of GBX 4,316 ($56.39) and a 12 month high of GBX 7,025 ($91.78).

Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Renishaw from GBX 5,185 ($67.74) to GBX 4,695 ($61.34) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In related news, insider Allen Roberts sold 1,376 shares of Renishaw stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,110 ($66.76), for a total value of £70,313.60 ($91,865.17).

About Renishaw

Renishaw plc, an engineering and scientific technology company, designs, manufactures, distributes, sells, and services metrology and healthcare products worldwide. The company offers co-ordinate measuring machine (CMM) products, machine tool probe systems, styli for probe systems, performance measurement systems, gauging systems, fixtures, and position encoders; additive manufacturing systems; plastics vacuum casting machines; and mapping sensors.

