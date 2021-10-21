Haven Protocol Price Up 24.4% Over Last Week (XHV)

Haven Protocol (CURRENCY:XHV) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. Haven Protocol has a market capitalization of $114.93 million and approximately $2.23 million worth of Haven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Haven Protocol has traded 24.4% higher against the dollar. One Haven Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $7.80 or 0.00012463 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,584.49 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4,080.46 or 0.06519924 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000390 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.54 or 0.00315643 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $627.12 or 0.01002041 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $56.20 or 0.00089798 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $271.11 or 0.00433183 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $170.92 or 0.00273096 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00005146 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.82 or 0.00260166 BTC.

About Haven Protocol

Haven Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 21st, 2018. Haven Protocol’s total supply is 14,734,901 coins. The Reddit community for Haven Protocol is /r/havenprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Haven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @HavenProtocol . Haven Protocol’s official website is havenprotocol.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Haven (XHV) is an ecosystem of digital assets with accounts only you can access, balances only you can view and transactions only you control. Haven is based on Monero giving every asset within the ecosystem world class privacy, provides a range of synthetic fiat currencies and digital assets, enabling commerce and portfolio diversification and enables you to store, convert and transact in the form of money you prefer whether it’s xUSD, xCNY or xGOLD. Algorithmic and decentralized, Haven claims to have low fees, Infinite Liquidity, No Middleman a allow for Financial Privacy. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Haven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Haven Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Haven Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

