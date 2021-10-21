VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) Now Covered by Royal Bank of Canada

Equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the construction company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VSEC. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of VSE in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VSE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of VSE from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of VSE in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, VSE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

Shares of NASDAQ VSEC traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $48.33. 15,895 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,721. The stock has a market cap of $613.98 million, a P/E ratio of 67.13 and a beta of 1.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.39. VSE has a 1-year low of $27.50 and a 1-year high of $53.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

VSE (NASDAQ:VSEC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.46 million. VSE had a net margin of 1.05% and a return on equity of 6.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that VSE will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. raised its position in VSE by 10.7% in the second quarter. Harbert Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 177,652 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,796,000 after acquiring an additional 17,118 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in VSE by 9.3% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,383 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 21.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 162,935 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,435,000 after acquiring an additional 28,502 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC raised its position in VSE by 28.5% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 13,511 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in VSE in the first quarter worth about $1,551,000. 78.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VSE Company Profile

VSE Corp. is a logistics and services company, which engages in the provision of engineering and technical support services. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Fleet, and Federal & Defense. The Aviation segment provides international parts supply and distribution, supply chain solutions, and component and engine accessory maintenance, repair and overhaul services supporting global aftermarket commercial and business, and general aviation customers.

