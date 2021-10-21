Royal Bank of Canada Initiates Coverage on HEICO (NYSE:HEI)

Stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of HEICO (NYSE:HEI) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “sector perform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on HEI. Truist upped their target price on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of HEICO from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HEICO from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HEICO currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.86.

Shares of NYSE:HEI traded up $1.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 318,952. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $130.27 and a 200-day moving average of $134.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.16, a PEG ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.19, a current ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. HEICO has a 12-month low of $102.64 and a 12-month high of $148.95.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $471.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.48 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.74% and a return on equity of 13.24%. The company’s revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.40 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that HEICO will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Eric A. Mendelson purchased 834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $124.89 per share, with a total value of $104,158.26. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 1,068,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $133,407,373.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Adolfo Henriques acquired 925 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $112.13 per share, for a total transaction of $103,720.25. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares in the company, valued at $123,343. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 8.39% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Bessemer Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 6,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC lifted its stake in shares of HEICO by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 16,240 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of HEICO in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $251,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.19% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

