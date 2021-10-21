APYSwap (APYS) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $595,131.00

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 21st. One APYSwap coin can now be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000516 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. APYSwap has a market capitalization of $5.87 million and approximately $595,131.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, APYSwap has traded down 28.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001598 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.92 or 0.00068573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.86 or 0.00071682 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.28 or 0.00102715 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $62,836.79 or 1.00403121 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,061.03 or 0.06488873 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00022912 BTC.

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APYSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APYSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy APYSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

