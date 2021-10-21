LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. LCNB had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 8.56%.

Shares of LCNB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.42. 14,009 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,754. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.33. LCNB has a 12-month low of $12.51 and a 12-month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.88 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Get LCNB alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.36%. LCNB’s payout ratio is 49.03%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LCNB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LCNB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LCNB in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In other news, EVP Michael Robert Miller sold 1,500 shares of LCNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $25,545.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,798 shares in the company, valued at $149,829.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LCNB stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 26,998 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.22% of LCNB as of its most recent SEC filing. 37.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. is a financial holding company, which offers commercial and personal banking services. It offers services such as checking rates, debit card resources, electronic banking, fraud and identity theft, education and awareness. The company was founded in December 1998 and is headquartered in Lebanon, OH.

Recommended Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for LCNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LCNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.