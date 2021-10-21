Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $5.26.

BKNIY has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. AlphaValue upgraded Bankinter to a “buy” rating and set a $5.06 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Barclays set a $5.06 target price on Bankinter and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Bankinter in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $5.06 price target on Bankinter and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd.

BKNIY traded down $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $5.51. 589 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,973. Bankinter has a 12-month low of $3.64 and a 12-month high of $9.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.93. The company has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 296.50 and a beta of 1.52.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a dividend of $0.2154 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 3.59%. This is a positive change from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.17. Bankinter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,250.00%.

Bankinter Company Profile

Bankinter SA engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Banking, Corporate and SME Banking, Consumer Finance, Insurance Services and Other Business. The company was founded in June 1965 and is headquartered in Mardrid, Spain.

