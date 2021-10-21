Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $60.38.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EAT shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Brinker International from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $63.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Brinker International from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Brinker International from $55.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.93, for a total transaction of $330,812.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Joseph G. Taylor sold 1,408 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.28, for a total value of $76,426.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 132.3% during the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,003 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brinker International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

EAT traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $44.31. 1,594,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,016,735. Brinker International has a 1 year low of $40.73 and a 1 year high of $78.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.80.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.34). Brinker International had a net margin of 3.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.28%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Brinker International will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current year.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

