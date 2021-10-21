Zacks: Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.01. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.
The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.80. 399,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,576. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.
About The J. M. Smucker
The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The J. M. Smucker (SJM)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for The J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.