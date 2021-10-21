Zacks: Analysts Expect The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to Announce $2.04 EPS

Equities analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) will announce $2.04 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for The J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.01. The J. M. Smucker reported earnings of $2.39 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 14.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker will report full year earnings of $8.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.24 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.99 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.61 to $9.40. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for The J. M. Smucker.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The J. M. Smucker in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $121.80. 399,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 956,576. The J. M. Smucker has a 52-week low of $109.85 and a 52-week high of $140.65. The company has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.13, a PEG ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in The J. M. Smucker in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in The J. M. Smucker during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

