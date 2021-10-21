UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The textile maker reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UniFirst had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 8.27%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.66 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UNF traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $202.14. 98,836 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,445. UniFirst has a fifty-two week low of $160.70 and a fifty-two week high of $258.86. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $221.98. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 25.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Get UniFirst alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is a positive change from UniFirst’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.03%.

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli acquired 465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $215.63 per share, for a total transaction of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 77.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Recommended Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.