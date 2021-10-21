First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.16), MarketWatch Earnings reports. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 50.60% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The company had revenue of $121.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE FR traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $58.00. The stock had a trading volume of 878,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,004,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $39.24 and a 1 year high of $59.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.57. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 358,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 213,252 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.28% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $18,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 97.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on FR shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price for the company. Truist lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $52.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Industrial Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.73.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, management, acquisition, sale, development and redevelopment of industrial real estate. The firm product portfolio includes bulk warehouse, regional warehouse, R&D/flex, and light industrial properties.

