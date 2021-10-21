Analysts Set Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) Target Price at C$65.80

Shares of Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$65.80.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MRU shares. National Bankshares raised their price target on Metro from C$65.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Metro to C$65.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. CIBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a C$61.00 target price on shares of Metro in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Metro from C$66.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Metro from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

MRU stock traded up C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$62.01. The company had a trading volume of 274,635 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,853. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.94. The stock has a market capitalization of C$15.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.97. Metro has a one year low of C$52.63 and a one year high of C$66.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$62.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$60.39.

Metro (TSE:MRU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.12 by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$5.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$5.69 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Metro will post 3.6847584 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 28.98%.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates food stores, including supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, general merchandise, non-perishable goods, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, pastries, and deli products, as well as Mediterranean and Middle-Eastern products; and drug stores and pharmacies.

