Brokerages Set LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) Target Price at $27.50

LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on LFST shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LifeStance Health Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Cowen started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of LifeStance Health Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFST traded down $0.11 on Thursday, reaching $11.69. 620,531 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,214,514. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. LifeStance Health Group has a 1-year low of $10.71 and a 1-year high of $29.81. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.41.

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $160.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.46 million. Equities analysts anticipate that LifeStance Health Group will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LFST. FMR LLC purchased a new position in LifeStance Health Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,536,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $107,309,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $84,785,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $73,917,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LifeStance Health Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,575,000. Institutional investors own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

