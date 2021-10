Max Property Group (MPG) Price Hits $0.0109

Max Property Group (CURRENCY:MPG) traded down 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One Max Property Group coin can now be bought for about $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges. Max Property Group has a market cap of $2.93 million and approximately $1,377.00 worth of Max Property Group was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Max Property Group has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Max Property Group alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00003963 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001923 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00006721 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000021 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0955 or 0.00000152 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Max Property Group

Max Property Group is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Max Property Group’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,622,411 coins. The official website for Max Property Group is maxcrowdfund.com. Max Property Group’s official Twitter account is @maxpropertyG and its Facebook page is accessible here. Max Property Group’s official message board is medium.com/maxpropertygroup.

According to CryptoCompare, “Max Property Group is building a decentralized platform for everything to do with a property, from property financing (funds, bonds, loan notes, REIT’s, etc.) to property maintenance, but also property rentals and sales. Essentially Max Property Group aims to be the de-facto property portal in the world. The platform is being developed by industry professionals as a tool to improve services to their existing and future clients, having identified weaknesses in their own market. By using Ardor's blockchain technology, they plan to modernize one of the most established yet antiquated industries in the world. Max Property Group is an international platform (already in 15+ languages) on which regulatory documentation for property funding will be standardized and controlled tokenized assets are placed on the blockchain alongside property sales, rentals, and management. Users can register property transactions on the blockchain, leveraging the ledger’s characteristics of immutability and transparency that is much required in the real state market. It enables users to sell or buy a property without a middleman and for low fees. How does the project plan to add value to the ecosystem: The Max Property Group platform will be regulated, which ensures that the controlled tokenized assets will also be regulated.Max Property Group will be an all-encompassing platform for property where you can literally rent, buy and sell a property, but also record all property management actions (repairs, etc.) and make investments in regulated property funds.Max Property Group will add standardized legal documentation for property funds, so people interested in setting up property funds can do so in days, rather than months, and for a fraction of what it costs now.Investors can look through standardized documents, thus saving them a tremendous amount of time and as Max Property Group will be providing an umbrella license, the funds will all abide by the appropriate regulations. The investors will also be able to invest from as little as €1.Max Property Group is underwritten by a portfolio of property assets generating an income and ensuring the future development and maintenance of the platform.”

Max Property Group Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Max Property Group directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Max Property Group should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Max Property Group using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “MPGUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Max Property Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Max Property Group and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.