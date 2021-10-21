ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.35 EPS

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $5.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 36.29%. The business’s revenue was up 32.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.96 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:ASML traded up $19.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $787.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 880,174. ASML has a fifty-two week low of $357.38 and a fifty-two week high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $322.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.26, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $808.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $725.52.

Get ASML alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ASML. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of ASML from $800.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $801.33.

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.