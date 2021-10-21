Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Martin Midstream Partners (NASDAQ:MMLP) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.27) EPS.

Shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $3.38. The company had a trading volume of 261,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,680. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.88. Martin Midstream Partners has a twelve month low of $1.38 and a twelve month high of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $131.15 million, a P/E ratio of -7.73 and a beta of 2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Martin Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th.

In other Martin Midstream Partners news, Director Ruben S. Martin purchased 45,000 shares of Martin Midstream Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.12 per share, for a total transaction of $140,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,556 shares in the company, valued at $5,277,654.72. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders bought 48,013 shares of company stock valued at $150,274. Company insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MMLP. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Martin Midstream Partners by 171.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,427 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 67,894 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 57.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,287 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 10,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Martin Midstream Partners by 173.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,639 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. 34.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Martin Midstream Partners

Martin Midstream Partners LP engages in a diverse set of operations focused primarily in the United States Gulf Coast region. It operates through the following segments: Terminalling and Storage, Transportation, Sulfur Services, and Natural Gas Liquids. The Terminalling and Storage segment offers storage, refining, blending, packaging, and handling services for producers and suppliers of petroleum products and by-products, including the refining of naphthenic crude oil and the blending and packaging of various grades and quantities of industrial, commercial, and automotive lubricants and greases.

