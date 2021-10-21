SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The firm had revenue of $485.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of SEIC stock traded up $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $63.54. The stock had a trading volume of 633,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,176. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.62 and its 200-day moving average is $61.56. SEI Investments has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $64.81.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SEI Investments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 279,332 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,842 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.20% of SEI Investments worth $17,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 68.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of SEI Investments from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.38.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

