$0.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will post earnings per share of $0.65 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full-year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.35. Cornerstone Building Brands had a return on equity of 30.06% and a net margin of 0.77%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TD Securities upgraded Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.67.

In related news, CEO James S. Metcalf purchased 50,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.75 per share, with a total value of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of Cornerstone Building Brands stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.65 per share, with a total value of $366,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 3,154.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the second quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 22.3% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CNR stock traded up $0.19 on Thursday, reaching $14.58. 378,934 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,045. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 12-month low of $7.25 and a 12-month high of $19.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.42 and a beta of 2.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.04.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

