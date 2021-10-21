AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.00.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ANAB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut AnaptysBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ANAB. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter worth approximately $110,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in AnaptysBio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,096,138 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,171,000 after purchasing an additional 188,304 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its position in AnaptysBio by 2,444.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,990 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $905,000 after purchasing an additional 40,340 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in AnaptysBio by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 394,415 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,499,000 after purchasing an additional 37,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in AnaptysBio by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 18,013 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 5,197 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ ANAB traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $28.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,443. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The stock has a market cap of $782.66 million, a PE ratio of -81.40 and a beta of 0.05. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $17.72 and a 52 week high of $35.85.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $30.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.58 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AnaptysBio will post -2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody product candidates. Its products pipeline include ANB030, ANB030, and Imsidolimab. It also offers SHM platform that replicate the natural process of somatic hypermutation embedded within the human immune system to rapidly develop a diverse range of therapeutic-grade antibodies in vitro.

