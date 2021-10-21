Analysts Set Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Price Target at C$19.04

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$19.04.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. National Bankshares lowered Real Matters from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from C$35.00 to C$15.50 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. ATB Capital lowered their price target on Real Matters from C$26.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price target on Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded Real Matters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$22.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Cormark set a C$15.40 price target on Real Matters in a report on Monday, July 26th.

In related news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$12.84, for a total value of C$38,515.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,482,384 shares in the company, valued at C$31,870,086.98. Insiders sold 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $171,845 over the last quarter.

Shares of REAL traded up C$0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$9.73. The stock had a trading volume of 185,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 462,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20, a quick ratio of 3.66 and a current ratio of 3.76. The firm has a market cap of C$775.93 million and a P/E ratio of 18.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$11.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$14.44. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$9.23 and a 12-month high of C$26.60.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

