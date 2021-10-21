BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “BTRS Holdings Inc. is a provider of cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions which simplify and automate B2B commerce. BTRS Holdings Inc., formerly known as South Mountain Merger Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of BTRS in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $22.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of BTRS from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:BTRS traded down $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $9.75. 654,551 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 905,119. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -14.34 and a beta of 0.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.75. BTRS has a 12-month low of $9.30 and a 12-month high of $19.76.

BTRS (NASDAQ:BTRS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.47 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that BTRS will post -0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jeanne O’connor sold 14,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total transaction of $161,563.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Flint A. Lane bought 74,576 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.14 per share, with a total value of $756,200.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 150,949 shares of company stock valued at $1,550,472 over the last quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BTRS. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of BTRS in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of BTRS by 569.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $47,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of BTRS during the second quarter worth about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

About BTRS

BTRS Holdings Inc provides cloud-based software and integrated payment processing solutions that simplify and automate B2B commerce. It offers solutions that span credit decisioning and monitoring, online ordering, invoicing, cash application, and collections. These solutions integrate with various ecosystem players, including financial institutions, enterprise resource planning systems, and accounts payable software platforms, to help customers to transition from paper invoicing and check acceptance to electronic billing and payments.

