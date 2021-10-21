Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.
Banner stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 207,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,211. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.
Banner Company Profile
Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.
Featured Article: What is a blue-chip stock?
Receive News & Ratings for Banner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.