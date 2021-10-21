Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.29, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Banner had a return on equity of 10.68% and a net margin of 28.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.04 EPS.

Banner stock traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $59.53. 207,768 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,211. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $55.35 and a 200 day moving average of $55.40. Banner has a 12 month low of $34.44 and a 12 month high of $60.42.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. Banner’s payout ratio is currently 48.66%.

BANR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. DA Davidson cut Banner from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $63.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Banner from $66.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.40.

Banner Corp. operates as a holding company for Banner Bank. It offers deposit services, business, commercial real estate, construction, residential, agricultural and consumer loans. It also provides commercial banking services and financial products to individuals, businesses and public sector entities.

