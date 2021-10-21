Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.26 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) to report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Malibu Boats’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.22. Malibu Boats reported earnings of $1.13 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Malibu Boats will report full-year earnings of $6.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.76 to $7.15. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $7.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.70 to $7.85. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Malibu Boats.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by $0.22. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 37.68% and a net margin of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $276.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. Malibu Boats’s revenue was up 133.1% on a year-over-year basis.

MBUU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Malibu Boats in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Malibu Boats in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Securities dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Malibu Boats from $91.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Malibu Boats has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MBUU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 82.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,088,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,175,000 after purchasing an additional 942,398 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 42.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,164,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,411,000 after purchasing an additional 346,751 shares during the last quarter. Southernsun Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats during the second quarter worth about $21,160,000. Cooke & Bieler LP lifted its position in shares of Malibu Boats by 81.7% during the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 621,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,567,000 after purchasing an additional 279,406 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Malibu Boats by 28.7% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 782,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,414,000 after acquiring an additional 174,809 shares during the last quarter. 95.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Malibu Boats stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $69.41. 138,958 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,729. Malibu Boats has a 52-week low of $49.63 and a 52-week high of $93.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $72.60 and a 200-day moving average of $76.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Malibu Boats, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and market of recreational powerboats. It offers performance sport boats, sterndrive, and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes and Cobalt brands. The firm operates through the following segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing and Cobalt.

