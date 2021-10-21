Brokerages Anticipate LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Will Post Earnings of $0.69 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) will report $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for LendingTree’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.50 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.98. LendingTree reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 365.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that LendingTree will report full year earnings of $2.33 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.76 to $3.14. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $4.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.27 to $6.29. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for LendingTree.

LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.89) by $1.65. The firm had revenue of $270.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.01 million. LendingTree had a negative net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 3.64%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $365.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of LendingTree from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $312.50.

NASDAQ TREE traded down $0.50 on Thursday, hitting $149.62. 2,555,255 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,421. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $156.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.72 and a beta of 1.48. LendingTree has a 52-week low of $130.02 and a 52-week high of $372.64.

In related news, insider Neil Salvage sold 2,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.47, for a total value of $370,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,475 shares in the company, valued at $644,508.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin Henderson sold 735 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $124,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $79,730. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of LendingTree by 2.5% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 3,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $536,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its holdings in LendingTree by 111.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 111,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,648,000 after purchasing an additional 59,104 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 545.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in LendingTree by 113.3% in the third quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in LendingTree by 5.7% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

LendingTree, Inc engages in the operation of online loan marketplace for consumers seeking loans and other credit-based offerings. It operates through the following segments: Home, Consumer and Insurance. The Home segment consists of purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, home equity loans and lines of credit and reverse mortgage loans and real estate.

