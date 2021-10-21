Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $119.08.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. B. Riley upped their price objective on Quanta Services from $92.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Quanta Services from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. UBS Group upped their target price on Quanta Services from $122.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $138.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities upped their price target on Quanta Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd.

PWR traded up $2.28 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.60. 1,320,460 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,113,195. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.72. Quanta Services has a 1 year low of $58.93 and a 1 year high of $119.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $109.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.48. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.28 and a beta of 1.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The construction company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 4.64%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

In other Quanta Services news, Director Bernard Fried sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.79, for a total transaction of $1,157,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,016,598.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 358 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Quanta Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Company Profile

Quanta Services, Inc engages in the provision of specialty contracting services, offering infrastructure solutions to the electric power, oil and gas, and communication industries. The firm operates through the Electric Power Infrastructure Services, and Underground Utility and Infrastructure Solutions segment.

