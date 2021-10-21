AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) Reaches New 1-Year High at $19.79

AerSale Co. (NASDAQ:ASLE)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $19.79 and last traded at $19.31, with a volume of 203946 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.21.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ASLE. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AerSale in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AerSale from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.02.

AerSale (NASDAQ:ASLE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $91.92 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that AerSale Co. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Private Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 106.6% in the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 575,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,167,000 after purchasing an additional 296,721 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of AerSale by 1.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,684,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AerSale by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 434,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,412,000 after purchasing an additional 36,040 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,396,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AerSale in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.86% of the company’s stock.

AerSale Company Profile (NASDAQ:ASLE)

AerSale Corporation provides aftermarket commercial aircraft, engines, and its parts to passenger and cargo airlines, leasing companies, original equipment manufacturers, and government and defense contractors, as well as maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO) service providers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Management Solutions and Technical Operations (TechOps).

