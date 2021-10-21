Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.

Shares of CFG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 5,634,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,462. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.

CFG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Citizens Financial Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.65 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Citizens Financial Group from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Citizens Financial Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Citizens Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.18.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.

