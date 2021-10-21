Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.11% and a net margin of 28.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS.
Shares of CFG traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $49.46. 5,634,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,691,462. The stock has a market cap of $21.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.82. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $25.41 and a 12 month high of $51.14.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.73%.
About Citizens Financial Group
Citizens Financial Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment includes deposit products, mortgage and home equity lending, student loans, auto financing, credit cards, business loans, and wealth management and investment services.
