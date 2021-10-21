PARSIQ Achieves Market Capitalization of $87.30 Million (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 21st. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for approximately $0.69 or 0.00001103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PARSIQ has a market capitalization of $87.30 million and $1.14 million worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, PARSIQ has traded 27.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000442 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $288.56 or 0.00459031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0948 or 0.00000151 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $610.43 or 0.00971055 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003177 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0309 or 0.00000049 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 125,943,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PARSIQ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

