Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) will report earnings of $0.37 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Paylocity’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.40. Paylocity posted earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paylocity will report full year earnings of $2.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.13 to $2.35. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.71 to $2.96. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Paylocity.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.39. Paylocity had a net margin of 11.14% and a return on equity of 16.19%. The firm had revenue of $167.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $162.14 million.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PCTY shares. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Paylocity from $220.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $245.54.

Shares of PCTY traded up $6.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $296.62. 258,995 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,839. Paylocity has a 52-week low of $154.26 and a 52-week high of $299.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $270.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.29. The company has a market cap of $16.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.37 and a beta of 1.31.

In other news, CEO Steven R. Beauchamp sold 38,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.21, for a total transaction of $9,642,997.14. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,808,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $456,158,355.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Bernard Robinson Kenneth sold 330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $258.18, for a total transaction of $85,199.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,193 shares of company stock worth $29,058,493 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 32.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 2nd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Paylocity in the 3rd quarter worth about $93,000. Institutional investors own 68.82% of the company’s stock.

Paylocity Holding Corp. engages in the development and provision of cloud-based software solution. It offers cloud-based payroll, human capital management applications, time labor tracking, benefits administration, and talent management. The company was founded by Steve I. Sarowitz in 1997 and is headquartered in Schaumburg, IL.

